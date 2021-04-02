California man charged with attacking officer with stun weapon in Capitol riot
Published
Daniel Rodriguez is accused of attacking Officer Michael Fanone with a stun weapon. Fanone has described being assaulted and beaten with...Full Article
Published
Daniel Rodriguez is accused of attacking Officer Michael Fanone with a stun weapon. Fanone has described being assaulted and beaten with...Full Article
Daniel Rodriguez is accused of using a stun gun on DC Metropolitan Police Officer Mika Fanone who suffered a mild heart attack..