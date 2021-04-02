Uber ordered to pay $1.1m to blind woman refused rides
Lisa Irving says she faced harassment and rejection after being refused rides on 14 occasions.Full Article
Uber has been ordered to pay $1.1m (£790,000) to a blind woman who was refused rides on 14 separate occasions.
Uber unsuccessfully argued it wasn't responsible for drivers denying rides to the woman and her guide dog because its drivers are..