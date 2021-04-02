'Final Fantasy' creator Sakaguchi on what makes 'Fantasian' a unique mobile RPG
Published
Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy, chats about his new Apple Arcade RPG Fantasian.Full Article
Published
Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy, chats about his new Apple Arcade RPG Fantasian.Full Article
Fantasian, the new RPG that unites Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi with composer Nobuo Uematsu, has landed on mobile..
Fantasian, the latest turn-based role-playing game by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, has just been released exclusively..