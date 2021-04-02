US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams Capitol complex
The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.Full Article
The US Capitol went into lockdown on April 02 after a car rammed into a security barrier outside the iconic building, which has..
A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol killing a police officer, injuring another and leading to a suspect being shot,..