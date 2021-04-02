Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Published
A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a…Full Article
Published
A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a…Full Article
Watch VideoAn officer has died after an armed suspect ran a car into a checkpoint near the U.S. Senate side of the..
A police officer has been killed after a car was driven into a barrier in the U.S. Capitol. The driver was shot and has also died.