US President Joe Biden’s cancellation of punitive sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) removes a serious obstacle to the court’s providing justice to the victims of the world’s worst crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 2, 2021, Biden revoked a June 2020 order by then-President Donald...Full Article
Biden Revokes Trump’s Sanctions Targeting International Criminal Court
Blinken: Ending Sanctions And Visa Restrictions Against Personnel Of International Criminal Court – Statement
Today, President Biden revoked Executive Order 13928 on "Blocking Property of Certain Persons Associated with the..
2021 Elections In Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov's 'Russian Roulette' – Analysis
Regular parliamentary elections in the Republic of Bulgaria are due to take place on April 4, 2021. At the elections, 240..