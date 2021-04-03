Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran
Published
A US Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.Full Article
Published
A US Capitol Police officer who died Friday after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force.Full Article
[NFA] A motorist rammed a vehicle into U.S. Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring..
Police accompanied the procession from George Washington University Hospital for the body of officer William Evans who died after..