California to allow indoor gatherings as virus cases plummet
Published
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Friday cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games...Full Article
Published
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Friday cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games...Full Article
Plus: California sees another drought, and Chihuahua survives after being left in hot car with frozen burritos, ice cream.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances and other private gatherings starting April..