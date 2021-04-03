Dell, American Airlines, AT&T weigh in on restrictive voting bills in Texas
Published
Dell, American Airlines and AT&T voiced concerns over restrictive voting rights bills in Texas.Full Article
Published
Dell, American Airlines and AT&T voiced concerns over restrictive voting rights bills in Texas.Full Article
"We value the democratic process and believe every eligible American should be allowed to exercise their right to vote, no matter..
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The ranks of big corporations now criticizing GOP efforts to restrict voting access spread Thursday to Texas..