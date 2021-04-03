Pulisic's first Chelsea goal for Tuchel only positive from shock thrashing by West Brom
Published
Christian Pulisic scored his first Chelsea goal under manager Thomas Tuchel, but that was as good as it got against West Brom.Full Article
Published
Christian Pulisic scored his first Chelsea goal under manager Thomas Tuchel, but that was as good as it got against West Brom.Full Article
Christian Pulisic scored his first Chelsea goal under manager Thomas Tuchel, but that was as good as it got against West Brom.