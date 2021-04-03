Deprivation among society at large is 'driving' Covid-19 disparities among minority ethnic groups - predominantly South Asian and Black African or Caribbean populations - and could be considered the main cause of disproportionate infection rates, hospitalization and deaths experienced by these populations, according to new...Full Article
Deprivation Is ‘Driving’ Covid-19 Ethnic Disparities
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
