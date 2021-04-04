Jordan prince says he's confined, lashes out at authorities
Published
The half-brother of Jordan's King Abdullah II has said he has been placed under house arrest and accused the country's "ruling system" of incompetence and corruption, exposing a rare rift within the ruling monarchy of a close Western ally. Prince Hamzah's videotaped statement came on Saturday after the country's official news agency reported that two former senior officials and other suspects had been arrested for "security reasons."Full Article