Jalen Suggs banks in buzzer-beating 3 to beat UCLA, keep Gonzaga perfect
Jalen Suggs banked in a 30-foot game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to best UCLA in OT and keep Gonzaga perfect on the season.
