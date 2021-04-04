Donald Trump Demands Boycott of Coke, Delta, UPS in Georgia Voter Law Fight
Published
"Don't go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them," Trump said while comparing his boycott to...Full Article
Published
"Don't go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them," Trump said while comparing his boycott to...Full Article
Tyler Perry shared his thoughts on Tuesday about the new restrictive voting laws passed in Georgia this past week, as well as on..