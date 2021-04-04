Prime Minister Boris Johnson will confirm on Monday a plan to allow people to attend public events including sports games by either showing proof of vaccination.Full Article
News24.com | UK Covid-19 passports may not be ready for months, Telegraph Says
News240 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Malaysia’s Rubber Glove Industry: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly – Analysis
By Francis E. Hutchinson and Pritish Bhattacharya*
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resultant Movement Control Order..
Eurasia Review