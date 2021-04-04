You should think twice before laminating your vaccine card
Published
While it may be tempting to get your vaccine card laminated as soon as possible, you should take your time and make sure you've...Full Article
Published
While it may be tempting to get your vaccine card laminated as soon as possible, you should take your time and make sure you've...Full Article
Every person that gets vaccinated, receives a CDC vaccine card with information of which shot you got and when you got it. The card..
Should you get your vaccination card laminated? What happens if you lose it? Reporter Astrid Mendez has a look at what you need to..