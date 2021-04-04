Bernard Tapie: French tycoon and wife attacked in home
The former Adidas owner and his wife were tied up and assaulted by burglars at their estate near Paris.Full Article
The value of the stolen goods is not yet known but police are treating the incident as a violent robbery and kidnapping.
