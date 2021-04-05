As Europe struggles in its battle with coronavirus, a host of highly contagious mutations of Covid-19 are acting like "a whole new pandemic" across the continent.Up to 75 per cent of coronavirus cases in continental Europe are now,...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: Highly contagious mutations hit Europe
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Are crowds COVID-safe if you're outdoors? Doctors weigh in
WCPO Cincinnati
How safe are outdoor gatherings when crowds get as dense as they were on Reds Opening Day, or like they were during the..
The United Nations In The Fight Against Covid – Analysis
Eurasia Review
How the more contagious COVID variants swept across Europe
Brisbane Times
You might like
More coverage
J&J files for U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization
Reuters - Politics
Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency..
Will Europe’s Third Coronavirus Wave Be The Worst?
Eurasia Review