Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands. More than 40 people are missing.Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele...Full Article
Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people; dozens missing
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Two-year-old among more than 40 people killed in floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor
Sky News
Flash floods caused by torrential rain have led to the deaths of 41 people in Indonesia, its BNPB disaster management agency has..
You might like
More coverage
At least 23 killed and hundreds displaced after flash floods in eastern Indonesia
Newsflare STUDIO
Landslides and flash floods from torrential rains in eastern Indonesia have killed at least 23 people and displaced hundreds. The..
Floods, landslides, kill dozens in Indonesia and East Timor
Jerusalem Post