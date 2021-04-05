South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
Published
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to...Full Article
Published
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to...Full Article
The move makes it the first major smartphone brand to withdraw from the market.
Bioasis Technologies Inc (CVE:BTI) (OTCQB:BIOAF) announced it has formed a research collaboration with Aposense Limited, an Israeli..