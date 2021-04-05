A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin
Published
Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial...Full Article
Published
Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial...Full Article
Michael George reports a former police supervisor, as well as Floyd's girlfriend, testified yesterday.
The jury for the Chauvin trial is complete and includes 9 women and 6 men, 9 of which identify as White, 4 Black and 2 as..