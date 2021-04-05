Johnson & Johnson Takes Control Of Vaccine Plant

Watch VideoThe U.S. government is telling AstraZeneca to find another place to manufacture its COVID vaccine after the plant the company currently uses ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The government has now put J&J in charge of the Baltimore facility. AstraZeneca is being pushed out in order to avoid...
