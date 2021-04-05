Labor board reportedly finds Amazon illegally fired activist workers
The NLRB reportedly said Amazon illegally retaliated against two former employees who were outspoken critics when it fired them last April.Full Article
Amazon has denied that employees were fired for criticizing the company publicly, instead saying they violated internal policies.
What happens inside a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, could have major implications not just for the country's second-largest..