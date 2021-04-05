Taiwan reports new incursion by Chinese jets into its air defence zone
Fighter jets and early warning and anti-submarine aircraft flew to the south of island, including one through the Bashi Channel.Full Article
Late last month Taiwan reported 20 Chinese aircraft were involved in one such incursion
Beijing sent the largest-ever incursion by Chinese jets into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone last Friday, leading the..