Minneapolis police chief: Derek Chauvin 'in no way' should've kept George Floyd pinned by the neck
The Minneapolis police chief, who classified George Floyd’s death as murder and fired Derek Chauvin, took the stand Monday.Full Article
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo could testify as soon as Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin for the deadly..