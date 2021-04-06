North Korea says it won't join Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns: Yonhap
Published
North Korea will not join the Tokyo Olympics this year due to coronavirus concerns, the country's sports ministry said on Tuesday,...Full Article
Published
North Korea will not join the Tokyo Olympics this year due to coronavirus concerns, the country's sports ministry said on Tuesday,...Full Article
North Korea will reportedly drop out of the Tokyo Olympics due to concerns over the coronavirus.
North Korea's sports ministry said on Tuesday that it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics this year to protect its athletes..