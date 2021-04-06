It doesn't looks as if Donald Trump is looking to retire any time soon, as an image emerged overnight of his new office in his Florida pad for the first time.Former senior White House adviser Stephen Miller took a picture of himself...Full Article
Object former US president Donald Trump tried to hide in his new office
NYT: Trump campaign duped donors into repeat donations
Bleacher Report AOL
The New York Times is reporting that former President Donald Trump’s campaign tried to make up a fundraising gap during the 2020..
Shock Poll: Half of Republicans Believe False Accounts of January 6th Capitol Riots
Mediaite
A new poll out by Reuters and Ipsos reveals that half of all Republicans believe false accounts of the deadly insurrection on the..