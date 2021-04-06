Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing him to run in two more elections, potentially keeping him in power until 2036.Full Article
Vladimir Putin passes law that may keep him in power until 2036
Putin signs law allowing him two more terms as Russia's leader
Euronews English
The Russian president, who has been in power for longer than any other Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin, could hold on to his job..
New Law Allows President Putin To Remain in Power Through 2036
Veuer
President Vladimir Putin has now signed in a law allowing him to run through 2036. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.