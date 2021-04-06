Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers: 3 ways QB swap could impact Eagles’ 2021 NFL Draft plans
Published
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to feel the effects of the New York Jets' trade of QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.Full Article
Published
The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to feel the effects of the New York Jets' trade of QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.Full Article
The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and it looks like the New York Jets will pick BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, after they..
The Jets are parting ways with Sam Darnold after three years while the Panthers are looking to reshuffle their outlook at..