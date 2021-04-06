Sellout Crowd Packs Texas Rangers Home Opener

Watch VideoIt may be hard to remember what a sold-out crowd at a baseball stadium looks like, but the Texas Rangers home game yesterday at Globe Life Field in Arlington drew 38,238 fans.
Right now, most MLB teams are allowing about 25% capacity.
The Rangers said it was requiring fans to wear face coverings unless they...
