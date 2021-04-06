Paul Ritter, ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Friday Night Dinner’ Star, Dies at 54
Published
British actor Paul Ritter, whose credits include HBO/Sky drama “Chernobyl” and Channel 4 comedy “Friday Night Dinner,” has died of a...Full Article
Published
British actor Paul Ritter, whose credits include HBO/Sky drama “Chernobyl” and Channel 4 comedy “Friday Night Dinner,” has died of a...Full Article
Friday Night Dinner and Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter has died at the age of 54, his agent has said.The TV star had been suffering..
'Friday Night Dinner' actor Paul Ritter has died of a brain tumour aged 54.