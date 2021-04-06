Jordan has banned social media users and all news outlets from publishing anything about the king's half-brother - who has been accused of plotting to destabilise the country.Full Article
Jordan bans all news and social media coverage of prince's alleged plot
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jordan Bans Media Coverage Of King Abdullah’s Half-Brother
Eurasia Review
Jordan has banned media from publishing any content about the half-brother of King Abdullah after the military placed him under..
-
Jordan orders ban on media coverage about royal rift
Deutsche Welle
-
Jordan accuses king's half-brother of sedition plot
MENAFN.com