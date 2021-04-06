Ex-Trump Official Lynne Patton Violated Hatch Act With Deceptive RNC Vids: OSC
Published
HUD appointee Lynne Patton filmed a video purportedly about housing conditions in New York but it ended up being used at the Republican...Full Article
Published
HUD appointee Lynne Patton filmed a video purportedly about housing conditions in New York but it ended up being used at the Republican...Full Article
In a settlement announced on Tuesday, Patton accepted a 48-month ban from federal employment and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.