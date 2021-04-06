3 Myths of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in the U.S. during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War

The mainstream mass media coverage of the current anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War perpetuates 3 major myths which have contributed to their continuation. Myth #1 – Anti-Asian hate crimes are a legacy of Trumpism The first myth is to link the current anti-Asian hate crimes to the racist policy of white supremacy under the Trump administration. Surely, Trumpism has contributed to the rise of anti-Asian attacks in the last few years, since Trump had equated COVID-19 virus as the “Chinese virus” and popularized the racist slogan of “kung flu” (as Trump ignited what I had predicted as the “2nd Cold War” in my article titled “Why the Coronavirus Pandemic is Accelerating the Remaking of World Order in the 2nd Cold War,” published in April 2020). But this myth contains some truth but not the whole truth, since the Left wing of the political spectrum (not just the Right wing) has also contributed to the current wave, and a good example concerns President Joseph Biden’s domestic and foreign policies.