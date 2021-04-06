Two of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Take Their Claims Public
Published
Over 20 women have filed civil assault lawsuits against the quarterback anonymously, but Tuesday two of the complainants gave emotional...Full Article
Published
Over 20 women have filed civil assault lawsuits against the quarterback anonymously, but Tuesday two of the complainants gave emotional...Full Article
Twenty-two women have accused Watson of civil assault, sexual assault or intentional infliction of emotional distress in recent..