After pulling its All-Star game out of Georgia because of the state's new voting law, Major League Baseball picked Colorado for its summer classic -- setting off an error-filled debate over which state has more restrictive voting laws.Full Article
MLB All-Star Lineup: Colorado vs. Georgia
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How Colorado's voting laws compare to those of Georgia amid MLB All-Star Game move
7News - The Denver Channel
Major League Baseball’s move to bring the All-Star Game to Denver from Atlanta this year has led to false comparisons about the..
MLB All-Star Game finds new home after leaving Atlanta
USA Today Sports (Domestic)
You might like
More coverage
Psaki on moving MLB All-Star Game to Colorado: Georgia legislation was 'built on a lie'
FOXNews.com
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that key context in Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to move from Georgia to..
-
Colorado governor and Denver mayor announce MLB All-Star game coming to Denver
CBS News
-
Jen Psaki Refutes Peter Doocy’s Comparison of Colorado and Georgia Voting Laws Amid MLB Dust-up
Mediaite
-
MLB Moves All-Star Game To Colorado Amid Uproar Over Georgia Voting Law
Upworthy
-
Sen. Tim Scott on MLB moving All-Star game from Georgia: 'The Wokes are at it again'
FOXNews.com