WHO says benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks
Published
WHO was in touch with various national and regional expert committees that will decide on the vaccine's regulatory statusFull Article
Published
WHO was in touch with various national and regional expert committees that will decide on the vaccine's regulatory statusFull Article
As the agency gears up for a detailed statement in the coming week, it said the benefits of taking the shot outweigh the risks.
The regulator said the benefits of the vaccines against Covid-19 continue to outweigh any risks