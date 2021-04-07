Israel has once again passed another milestone in corruption. For the first time, the president has tasked a party leader to form a government who is currently on trial facing criminal charges. Conviction would not only end his political career, but land him in prison. Yesterday, Pres. Rivlin faced the choice of awarding...Full Article
Israeli President Mandates Netanyahu, Amidst Criminal Trial, To Form Government – OpEd
Eurasia Review
