EU drug regulator: Unusual blood clot is 'very rare AstraZeneca side effect'
Published
The EU's medicines regulator finds the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks.Full Article
Published
The EU's medicines regulator finds the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine outweigh the risks.Full Article
The European medicines regulator says that "unusual blood clots" should be listed as a "very rare" side-effect of the..
ROME (AP) — A top official at the European Medicines Agency says there is a causal link between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine..