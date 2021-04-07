Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna has dementia, will retire from public life
Celebrity zookeeper and animal TV show host Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family said.Full Article
'While dad's health has deteriorated quickly, we can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through'