U.K. Limits AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine to Over-30s Amid Blood-Clot Concerns
Published
The U.K.’s vaccines advisory body said AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine should preferably not be given to patients under 30 following...Full Article
Published
The U.K.’s vaccines advisory body said AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine should preferably not be given to patients under 30 following...Full Article
The Chief Medical Officer has urged people to come forward for their Covid jabs amid concerns over apparent links between blood..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people should follow the advice of the MHRA, and continue to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid..