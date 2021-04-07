Eight months after mild COVID-19, one in ten people still has at least one moderate to severe symptom that is perceived as having a negative impact on their work, social or home life. The most common long-term symptoms are a loss of smell and taste and fatigue. This is according to a study published in the journal JAMA,...Full Article
One In Ten Have Long-Term Effects 8 Months Following Mild COVID-19
Eurasia Review
