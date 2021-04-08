Taiwan's foreign minister on Wednesday (local time) said the island will defend itself "to the very last day" if attacked by China. Joseph Wu said China's attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending...Full Article
Taiwan will fight 'to the very last day' if China attacks - foreign minister
