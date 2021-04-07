San Francisco board halts process to rename Washington, Lincoln and Feinstein schools
Published
The San Francisco Board of Education voted to suspend its controversial process of renaming 44 schools named after figures with disputed...Full Article
Published
The San Francisco Board of Education voted to suspend its controversial process of renaming 44 schools named after figures with disputed...Full Article
The school board rescinded its January decision to rename 44 schools that honor historical figures such as Jefferson, Lincoln and..
Abraham Lincoln and George Washington have been reprieved in San Francisco.