Biden to tackle gun violence with executive actions on ‘ghost guns’ and pistols
Published
President will also nominate a gun control advocate to direct the ATF, and encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more reformsFull Article
Published
President will also nominate a gun control advocate to direct the ATF, and encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more reformsFull Article
President Joe Biden on Thursday will unveil his administration's first steps to curb gun violence, including a plan to reduce the..
President Biden will announce gun control measures on Thursday, which a White House official described as an initial set of actions..