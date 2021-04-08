Rioters set a hijacked bus on fire and hurled gasoline bombs at police in Belfast in the fourth night of violence in a week in Northern Ireland, where Brexit has unsettled an uneasy political balance.Youths threw projectiles and...Full Article
Northern Ireland riots: Leaders call for calm after tension ramps up
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
27 police officers injured in Northern Ireland unrest
A total of 27 police officers have been injured in unrest in Northern Ireland as political leaders call for calm over the Easter..
PA - Press Association STUDIO