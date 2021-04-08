Report -- Former NFL player Phillip Adams kills 5 in South Carolina, then himself
The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself...Full Article
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams
Kills 5 People Before Killing Himself.
Authorities were called to the home of Dr. Robert..
Former NFL player Phillip Adams has been named as the gunman behind a mass shooting in South Carolina.