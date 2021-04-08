Britain will pass the threshold for herd immunity on Monday, according to dynamic modelling by University College London, placing more pressure on the Government to move faster in releasing restrictions.According to the modelling,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Britain will achieve herd immunity on Monday
Almost three-quarters of people (73.5%) are forecast to be vaccinated or have some immunity to Covid-19 by April 12