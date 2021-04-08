Taylor Swift Fans Share Notes on How to Make the Old ‘Fearless’ Disappear
Published
Breaking up is complicated… especially if you’re a diehard Taylor Swift fan wanting to break up with her old albums, which she has urged...Full Article
Published
Breaking up is complicated… especially if you’re a diehard Taylor Swift fan wanting to break up with her old albums, which she has urged...Full Article
A celebratory work, marked with freedom and joy...
Like a restored photograph brightening from black and white into..
A look at the technical feats she'll need to overcome...
The sound and impact of so many classic albums are..