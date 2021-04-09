North Korean leader Kim Jong-un admitted that his country is in its "worst-ever situation" at a massive political conference in Pyongyang.Full Article
North Korea Leader Kim Jong-Un Admits Nation Faces 'Worst-Ever Situation'
